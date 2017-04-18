La scultura mobile di Cambridge. Solo da un punto, che cambia, il caos diventa immagine perfetta. Il video

PUOI RICEVERE GRATUITAMENTE, OGNI GIORNO, I NOSTRI SAGGI E I NOSTRI ARTICOLI D’ARTE SULLA TUA HOME DI FACEBOOK. BASTA CLICCARE “MI PIACE”, ALL’INIZIO DELLA PAGINA, POCO SOPRA IL TITOLO DI QUESTO ARTICOLO. STILE ARTE E’ UN QUOTIDIANO, OGGI ON LINE, FONDATO NEL 1995



Breaking Wave is an anamorphic kinetic sculpture created for our new headquarters in Cambridge, MA by Plebian Design and Hypersonic. If you’d like to visit in person, Breaking Wave runs Monday through Friday, 8am to 8pm at 255 Binney St. in Cambridge, MA. The sculpture is viewable from the street, or from inside the lobby. Feel free to ask the guards where the hidden images are, if you don’t find them.

Breaking Wave è una scultura cinetica anamorfica creata da Plebian Design and Hypersonic e collocata nella hall della Biogen Idec lobby di Cambridge.

Le ondate di rottura dei raggruppamenti dei piccoli e leggeri globi sospesi raccontano la storia della ricerca di modelli, ed i risultati sorprendenti che arrivano, cambiando il nostro punto di vista. 804 sfere sospese si muovono in una formazione ondulata. Quando le sfere oscillano momentaneamente in una nuvola, da qualsiasi punto della stanza, questa nube è puramente caotica, ma da un punto assume una forma perfettamente leggibile. La scultura cinetica ricorda il labirinto che presiede alla ricerca della conoscenza, e, inoltre, un fiore di Fibonacci, a spirale, che allude all’ordine naturale e ai modelli che si trovano in natura.



